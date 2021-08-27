Bukit Batok rooftop community garden allowed to stay

Mr Chng Rui Feng, 70, tending to his plants at the rooftop garden of Goodview Gardens.

He breathed a huge sigh of relief when he found out that the beloved rooftop garden at a Bukit Batok carpark is here to stay.

On Aug 23, retired coffee shop worker Chng Rui Feng, 70, was heartbroken when he saw notices by the Housing Board (HDB) asking residents to clear their plants and flower pots on the rooftop of the carpark at Goodview Gardens, Block 395A Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, by Sept 12 as they were “illegally placed”.

TNP understands that the notices were put up after some residents shared their concerns of mosquito breeding.

Residents told TNP that over 50 of them, from blocks 383 to 395, had accumulated over 2,000 plants over the past 17 years as the top level of the eight-storey carpark had always been empty of vehicles.

Their hope was for the garden to stay. And on Aug 26, their plea was heard.

Ms Low Yen Ling, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, said in a Facebook post that she had convened a meeting with HDB, the National Parks Board (NParks) and Chua Chu Kang Town Council and proposed the idea of converting the rooftop into a community garden for the residents.

She wrote: “The agencies were convinced of the benefits that a community garden would bring to Goodview Gardens residents, and have agreed to the idea.

“That being said, important measures like ensuring that the space or garden is always kept free of mosquito breeding sites would have to be a top priority.”

Ms Low added that the agencies’ support for the community garden means that the potted plants on the rooftop would not need to be removed by Sept 12.

“I hope this news will encourage Goodview Gardens residents to play their part in co-creating the green space they have hoped for, and also ensuring the garden is beautiful, clean and dengue-free, and that it will serve the interests of the Goodview Gardens community well,” she added.

Mr Chng, who had collected 80 signatures since Aug 23 to support his petition to keep the rooftop garden, told The New Paper: “I am extremely grateful to the authorities for letting us keep this communal space.

“This beautiful garden means a lot to us elderly folks, so we are very happy that our hard work in planting these flowers will not go to waste.”

Madam Shirley Cheng, 67, said the news almost moved her to tears as she had been tending to her plants and flowers since 2015.

The retired production operator said: “When my friends and I heard the news, we were overjoyed.

“We want to assure the authorities that we will keep the place clean and clear excess water to prevent mosquito breeding. We won’t take this for granted.”