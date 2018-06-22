Bukit Panjang LRT to resume Sunday service from July 1

The Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) network will resume Sunday operations from July 1, rail operator SMRT announced yesterday.

However, the network will open at 8am instead of the usual 5.30am, to enable maintenance works to continue.

This late opening on Sundays will continue until Oct 28.

The problematic BPLRT has been closed on Sundays since April 15, as part of maintenance works aimed at improving the reliability of its system.

A bridging shuttle bus service will continue to transport passengers between stations in both directions during its late opening on Sundays, and staff will be deployed to assist passengers, SMRT added.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, speaking in Parliament in March, gave details of the BPLRT's $344 million renewal project and said commuters can expect smoother rides from 2022 once the majority of works to overhaul the line is completed.

The 14-station line has been dogged by reliability issues since it opened in 1999, owing to how its design comprises sharp turns over undulating terrain.