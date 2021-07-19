Bukit Panjang retailers donate food to the needy under Give-Gift initiative

Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa distributed food donations to beneficiaries at Bukit Panjang Community Club yesterday.

The exchange was the first under the Bukit Panjang Community Give-Gift initiative, which aims to link retail business owners with the needy.

The beneficiaries were identified by the Thye Hua Kwan Family Service Centre and the PAP Community Foundation Centre, said the People's Association.

The initiative is part of efforts to encourage more retailers in the Bukit Panjang area to help the needy and it gives them an avenue to give back to the community.

START-UP

Among the donors who took part in the donation drive yesterday morning were the owners of Hanphy Seafood, a start-up that began operations in 2019.

The owners of the online frozen seafood business had been exploring ways to do their bit for charity during the Covid-19 pandemic but had no idea how to start.

Mr Liang got them involved in the programme, which will benefit about 300 needy residents over the next six months.