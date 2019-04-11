Ganesha the bull goes missing, may have 'ventured out' of farm, says SFA

It was last seen in the farm's shed .

The search party maps out a strategy to find Ganesha the bull.

During a routine check by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Monday, a bull was found to be missing from its pen at Viknesh Dairy Farm inLim Chu Kang.

At the time, the owner of the farm, who wanted to be known only as Mr Manikandan, believed the bull was still in his 2.8ha compound.

Yesterday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement that the two-year-old bull named Ganesha may have "ventured out of the farm's premises as there was a break in the farm's fencing."

The statement added that the search is ongoing and the SFA advised the public not to approach or provoke the bull.

Mr Manikandan, who has been in the animal husbandry profession for 40 years, said the 1.5m-tall animal is mainly used in religious ceremonies, such as Hindu blessings of homes, and is not aggressive.

"There is nothing to worry about; it will return in a week or two," said the 78-year-old.

But Mr Ben Lee, wildlife conservationist and founder of Nature Trekker, said the bull could inadvertently create a dangerous situation.

He told TNP: "An animal as large as a bull escaping into a public area could pose a serious threat to both itself and the public.

"If it were to run onto a road, it could cause a serious traffic accident, either by becoming roadkill or by causing an accident between cars that are trying to avoid it."

The SFA is working with the National Parks Board and the farm to locate the bull.

A search party of at least 20 entered the forested area near the farm yesterday, Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The SFA said if members of the public spot the bull, they should call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.