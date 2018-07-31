Burglar-rapist gets 2 years' off jail sentence after appeal

A burglar-rapist, who forced himself on a 27-year-old woman after ransacking her home, had two years shaved off his 21-year jail sentence yesterday.

The three-judge Court of Appeal said Muhammad Sutarno Nasir's guilty plea should be given some consideration, as it spared the victim the trauma of having to testify in court.

Muhammad Sutarno, 30, pleaded guilty in November last year to one count each of aggravated rape, housebreaking by night and possession of a straw of heroin.

The High Court imposed an overall sentence of 21 years' jail and 18 strokes of the cane, after ordering the sentences for each charge to run consecutively.

HEAVY COMPLAINT

Yesterday, Muhammad Sutarno, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed to the apex court for a lighter sentence. In particular, he asked for the individual sentences to run concurrently instead.

His complaint that his sentence was too heavy drew a retort from Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, who said: "You should have thought of that when you destroyed this woman's life."

Deputy Public Prosecutor Charlene Tay Chia argued that Muhammad Sutarno should not be given any sentencing discount for pleading guilty, given the "grave and heinous nature" of the rape and that there was overwhelming evidence against him.

His DNA was found in the victim's body, while her DNA was found on his genitals.

But CJ Menon said that even if the evidence was overwhelming, Muhammad Sutarno should be given some credit for sparing the victim from reliving her ordeal.

The court lowered the individual jail term for the rape charge from 16 years to 14 years.

However, the court denied Muhammad Sutarno's request for concurrent sentences.

On July 24, 2016, Muhammad Sutarno was looking for places to burgle at about 5am when he saw the open window of a second-storey walk-up unit.

After entering and ransacking the living room, he went into a bedroom where he saw the victim sleeping on a mattress and decided to rape her.

He tried to strangle the victim and punched her repeatedly in the face when she shouted and struggled.

Fearing for her life, the woman, who lived with her 75-year-old grandmother, pretended to pass out while he raped her.

After the attack, he took the women's handbags and left through the door.

The assault resulted in lesions in the woman's brain, indicating acute bleeding. She was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.