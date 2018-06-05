Burning smell not caused by haze, says NEA

The slightly hazy conditions spotted in central Singapore on Sunday was due to an accumulation of particulate matter in light wind conditions, and not an indication the haze was back.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement yesterday that the conditions had improved by late morning, and it did not detect any hot spots in the nearby region.

Residents in Toa Payoh, Bishan and Thomson had reported a burning smell and smoky fog on social media on Sunday.

Twitter user Jojo Angelus said the air was "choked" with the smell of burning wood late Saturday night and early Sunday.

"Is there a forest fire somewhere?" she asked.

NEA said its officers were deployed to Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Lorong 6 to assess the air quality and take air samples for laboratory analysis.

"The levels of air pollutants measured were found to be within the normal range," NEA said.

The 24-hour PSI reading at 6am on Sunday was between 59 and 64, before it went up to between 66 and 74 at 4pm.

NEA will continue to monitor the air quality levels. - NG HUIWEN