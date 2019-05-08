Bus carrying Geylang FC to their match engulfed in smoke

A bus ride to a football match ended with the vehicle engulfed in smoke.

Local football team Geylang International Football Club were on their way to Jurong East stadium for a match against Albirex Niigata on Sunday when the bus began spewing smoke.

A 15-second video that was posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon by The Unofficial S.League Podcast showed the team evacuating the bus.

The bus was parked along the Pan Island Expressway and thick, white smoke could be seen surrounding the vehicle.

The Facebook post wrote: "We're glad to hear that everyone was evacuated safely and hope the Eagles aren't too affected by the whole ordeal as they prepare to take on Albirex Niigata this evening."

Mr Azahari Aziz, the team's manager, told The New Paper yesterday that they started to notice something was wrong when the bus started to slow down.

He said: "We asked the bus driver what was wrong and he told us that there might be a problem with the engine, then we started to smell and see the smoke."

The team had to then take about six taxis to get to the match.

More bad news awaited Geylang International Football Club as they lost 2-0 to Albirex Niigata.

Mr Azahari said: "Although what happened disrupted our preparation going towards the match, we don't blame it for the result."