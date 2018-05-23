Bus catches fire outside St James Power Station

The damaged bus being towed away.

An SBS Transit bus caught fire outside St James Power Station, yesterday.

Passengers were seen streaming out of service 131 towards nearby VivoCity shopping mall.

The New Paper understands the fire, which broke out before noon, involved the engine compartment at the back of the bus.

There were no reported injuries.

Taxi driver Brian Heng, 38, told TNP that he was going to pick up a passenger in Sentosa when he saw smoke coming out from the back of the bus.

"I was shocked," he said.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications, said the bus was travelling on Telok Blangah Road when the driver smelled something burning.

"He stopped the bus and immediately evacuated the seven commuters on board.

"He then used the on-board fire extinguisher to successfully put out the small fire before the arrival of the SCDF," she said.

SBS Transit is investigating the cause of the fire. - AUDREY LEONG