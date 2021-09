Bus interchange clusters grow to 314 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in the clusters at eight bus interchanges now stands at 314 cases, with 29 new cases reported.

Of these, nine infections are linked to the cluster involving staff at Boon Lay Bus Interchange, which has grown to 66 cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The cluster involving staff at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange grew to 93 cases, with eight more infections added.

The remaining bus interchange clusters in Tampines, Jurong East, Bishan, Punggol and Clementi grew by between one and four cases each.

No new cases were added to the cluster among staff at Sengkang Bus Interchange.

Meanwhile, the Bugis Junction cluster added nine new cases, bringing its total to 233 infections.

The Institute of Mental Health cluster had six new cases, growing to 14 infections in total after it was announced as a new cluster on Monday.

In its daily update, MOH said there are now 68 active clusters, which have infections ranging from three to 1,155 each.

MOH reported 177 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 yesterday - the highest number since July 21, when 179 cases were reported.

There were also 90 unlinked cases, the highest recorded in a day so far.

Among the new cases, 54 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined, while another 33 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

There were also three imported cases who developed the illness while in isolation or while serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 180 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday, bringing the country's total to 67,800.

By the numbers

180 New cases

87 Community, linked

90 Community, unlinked

3 Imported

55 Deaths

499 In hospital

68 Open clusters

67800 Total cases