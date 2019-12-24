Bus services to be affected on News Year's Eve

Several SMRT bus services will be affected on New Year's Eve.

Due to the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020, the bus services will skip stops along parts of Marina Bay and the Civic District on Dec 31 from 4pm till the end of service.

The affected services are 5, 167, 167e, 171, 700, 700A, 857, 960, 960e, 961, NR1, NR2, NR5, NR6 and NR8.

Those who wish to obtain more information may contact the SMRT Customer Hotline at 1800-336-8900 from 7.30am to 8.00pm daily.

Alternatively, they may visit www.smrt.com.sg to obtain the full list of temporary route diversions for the date. - DAVID SUN