Business as usual at Sentosa during summit

US President Donald Trump's convoy travelling out of Sentosa after the summit.

A historic event of global significance was occuring on its grounds but there was a laid-back vibe on Sentosa yesterday.

A student from Russia, who wanted to only be known as Miss Anna, was at the Sentosa boardwalk at VivoCity around 7.20am hoping to "get one for the gram" - slang for getting a photo to post on the social networking platform Instagram.

She was among a crowd of around 100 who were vying for a vantage point to catch a glimpse of the American and North Korean motorcades with US president Donald Trump and Mr Kim Jong Un, respectively, heading for the Capella hotel for their summit.

Despite it being the school holidays, there was little fuss as the two convoys arrived at the island at about 8.10am.

Staff working on the island told The New Paper that it had been business as usual there over the last few days.

A cashier at the 7-Eleven directly behind Capella, who wanted to be known only as Madam Rama, admitted she was excited when she first heard the news that Capella would host the summit.

She had caught glimpses of the security personnel deployed on Sentosa over the last few days, and the 48-year-old added: "There were also a few men wearing official passes who came down from Capella the past few days to buy food and drinks in the mornings and that was it."

Police presence was highly visible yesterday, with officers frequently on patrol either in vehicles, on e-scooters or on foot.

Rapid Deployment Troops from the Special Operations Command were also seen, while a helicopter hovered just off the coast of the almost deserted Palawan beach.

Barricades were also set up along the roads leading up to Capella, as international media lined the roads.