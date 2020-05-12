Businesses draw up plans to ensure safety of staff, customers

A shopper scanning the SafeEntry QR code at the FairPrice Finest outlet at Junction 8.

Before reopening his hair salon Hairfair today, Mr Quek Joo Hock spent yesterday afternoon trying to get the QR code for SafeEntry.

The digital check-in system was developed by the Government Technology Agency and logs the entry and exit of employees and visitors into businesses to facilitate contact tracing.

Since he was not familiar with the procedures required, getting the QR code proved a technical challenge for the 68-year-old hairdresser. He said: "It was more complicated than I expected, but it had to be done for the safety of my customers."

Businesses like Mr Quek's had to put in place contact-tracing apps - such as the SafeEntry system - quickly, draw up plans to ensure the safety of staff and customers and deploy safe-distancing ambassadors at their outlets.

Hairdressers, barbers, home-based food businesses, cake shops and assorted selected businesses which had to close during the tighter circuit breaker period are allowed to reopen today.

Bakery chain Bengawan Solo, which shut temporarily during the tightened circuit breaker period, said SafeEntry and contact tracing app TraceTogether have already been set up for staff.

It is reopening all its outlets, except the one at Takashimaya Department Store's Food Hall and those in the transit areas of Changi Airport.

Some are ready to deploy more safety and security staff as needed.

A spokesman for FairPrice supermarkets said: "Where necessary, we will also deploy qualified and licensed third party safety and security specialists to assist with crowd control and ensure safe distancing measures are adhered to."

All Dairy Farm supermarket outlets - Cold Storage, Giant, Jasons and Market Place - will have safe-distancing ambassadors stationed at select high-traffic stores, said its spokesman.

Smaller speciality shops, like Taste Gourmet Market in Holland Village and retailer Marks & Spencer, which still operates its food hall, also have similar measures in place.

Fast-food chain KFC will be using SafeEntry across all its operating restaurants starting today.

It will also record body temperature and date and time of visit for all staff members, delivery partners and suppliers, all of whom are also required to download the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing.

Smaller businesses are also doing their part.

Ms Delos Oh, 42, owner of Sonder Hair at Shaw Centre, requires her customers to fill in a travel declaration on top of using SafeEntry.

Her salon is fully booked for the next few weeks and will be operating at about 60 per cent of the usual capacity to ensure safe distancing.