Businessman felt ‘cheated’ when mistress changed loan agreement

A businessman who is suing his ex- mistress for the return of $2 million alleged in court that he felt "cheated" when he found out she had unilaterally changed the terms of their loan agreement.

But her lawyer pointed out in cross- examination yesterday that Mr Toh Eng Tiah continued to send sexually intimate messages to Ms Angelina Jiang, 33, even after he found out he had been misled.

Mr Toh, 55, took the stand on the second day of the hearing of his High Court suit against Ms Jiang to recover the $2 million, which he says was a loan that had to be repaid. Ms Jiang, a property agent, says it was a gift.

The two met in November 2016 and between December 2016 and March 2017, Mr Toh paid her more than $1 million. On March 24, 2017, they signed a loan agreement for $2 million, including the sum already advanced, and Mr Toh paid her another $872,000.

He said he realised he had been duped on April 5, 2017, when his lawyer told him some terms had been changed.

Yesterday, Ms Jiang's lawyer, Mr Mahesh Rai, sought to poke holes in Mr Toh's claim of being cheated, citing examples of how he continued treating her normally after April 5.

That evening, the pair exchanged messages "of a sexual nature", Mr Rai noted.

He asserted the continued exchange showed Mr Toh had not been cheated when he signed the amended document.

Questioned by his own lawyer, Mr Anthony Lee, Mr Toh said his feelings for Ms Jiang faded after he found out about the amended contract.

Mr Rai sought to establish the loan agreement had been concocted by the pair to placate Mr Toh's wife, Ms Chong Lee Yee. After discovering the affair, Ms Chong had phoned Ms Jiang and told her to leave Mr Toh, saying he was "not a good man" and had many girlfriends.

Mr Rai contended that on March 20, Mr Toh called Ms Jiang and told her his wife was making things difficult and he needed the loan agreement to prove his mistress was not after his money.

He also said his wife was unhappy because he was willing to give her only $3 million and two properties after 10 years of marriage. Mr Toh disagreed.