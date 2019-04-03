Businessman guilty of conspiring to slash mistress’ boyfriend

(Above, from left) Lim Hong Liang and Ong Hock Chye.

A married businessman took a beauty pageant contestant as his mistress for almost two years and showered her with gifts, including a luxury car.

But when she found herself a younger lover, he flew into a rage.

Lim Hong Liang, 55, twice ordered his mistress' lover to be attacked.

Over the two attacks, Mr Joshua Koh Kian Yong, now 35, suffered fractures to his nose and lacerations to his face.

District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt yesterday found Lim, the owner of SNL Logistics, guilty of taking part in a seven-person conspiracy to cause grievous hurt by using a weapon.

The judge also found a middleman linked to the attack - mover Ong Hock Chye, 48 - guilty of the same offence.

The pair were convicted after a 10-day trial.

Lim was smitten with Audrey Chen Ying Fang, 27, when they met in 2014. They soon became involved in an intimate relationship.

Lim, who is married with three children, owned a unit at The Parc condominium in West Coast Walk.

He allowed Ms Chen to live in it rent-free.

"In return, Lim expected her to be faithful to him and not to 'fool around outside'," Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Wen Hsien and Stephanie Koh said in their submissions.

In March 2016, Ms Chen started dating Mr Koh, a banquet waiter and announced their relationship on social media.

When Lim discovered Ms Chen - who was crowned Miss Mermaid 2016 - was seeing Mr Koh and taking him to the apartment, he paid hitmen $5,000 to scar Mr Koh's face.

According to court documents, Lim wanted his nephew, Ron Lim De Mai, 26, to "teach Joshua a lesson" and it was Ron Lim who roped in Ong to recruit others to carry out the task.

"At Ong's suggestion, the plan evolved into slashing Joshua's face, which Lim agreed to," the DPPs stated.

"At all stages, Lim and Ong were actively aware of the manner and extent of the eventual attack on Joshua."

Lim was yesterday offered bail of $10,000 while Ong's bail was set at $20,000. They are slated to be sentenced on May 17.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt with a weapon can be jailed for life or jailed for up to 15 years with a fine or caning.

Lim cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.