Buyers paying thousands as dog prices more than double from last year

Would you pay more than $12,000 for a dog? Some Singaporeans can - and will. And demand for these costly canines shows no signs of abating, despite prices for many breeds ballooning since last year.

Pet shops told The Straits Times a golden retriever can cost up to $12,800, compared with about $5,000 last January. A toy poodle can go for as much as $11,800, when one cost around $4,000 in the previous year.

Demand for puppies surged right after the circuit breaker ended, and all five shops suggest that prices will continue to rise.

Dogs are imported from countries such as Ireland, Taiwan and Australia, or come from local breeders.

Nanyang Technological University student Isabel Joy Kua, 20, who bought her three-month-old bichon frise, Sunny, for $8,900 last month, said: "Several shops tried to get me to reserve a dog even before I interacted with it, which didn't make sense. But they said if I went the next day, the dog would probably have been bought by another customer."

Buyers said they were willing to pay "pandemic premiums" due to money saved from cancelled holidays and work-from-home arrangements.

Ms Kua had wanted a dog since primary school and finally managed to persuade her parents to let her buy one.

Others like Ms Joanna Cheng-Ajlani, chose to adopt dogs from animal shelters instead.

"To be honest, if not for the change in work arrangements for both my husband and me, we would not have even considered a pet," said Ms Cheng-Ajlani, who adopted nine-year-old Polo, a Singapore Special, from Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD).

Depending on the animal shelter, adopting a dog can cost between $250 and $530.

While adoption queries were reported to have increased last August, the number of adoptions have returned to pre-pandemic levels for animal welfare groups Causes for Animals (CAS) and Save Our Street Dogs.

Mr Ricky Yeo, founder of ASD, said: "We are always operating at full capacity. While adoptions peaked... last year, the take-in rate is still high."

The organisation shelters around 150 dogs, of which 90 per cent are Singapore Specials.

CAS fund-raising coordinator Christine Bernadette said while there is nothing intrinsically wrong with buying dogs, it is important to get them from ethical breeders.

"Many buyers are unaware about the conditions the parents of their dogs are subjected to, which often means being caged and kept alive just for breeding," Ms Bernadette, 32, added,

"There needs to be more education on the cruelty of puppy mills."

- ADDITIONAL REPORTING: SHERLYN SIM