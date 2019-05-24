CAAS panel to engage public, groups in unmanned aircraft review

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will reach out to different groups, including residents, as it reviews regulations here surrounding unmanned aircraft systems, which include drones.

In a release yesterday, the CAAS said it has set up an unmanned aircraft systems advisory panel. The panel, comprising 12 members, is expected to provide its recommendations by early next year.

The move follows an announcement in January by Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min, who said in Parliament that CAAS plans to develop a system to monitor unmanned aircraft.

This, he added, will allow the CAAS to check if individual drones are operating under a valid permit and to issue alerts to pilots who fall foul of regulations.

There is currently a ban in Singapore on flying drones within 5km of airports or military airbases, or at altitudes above 61m, without a permit.

Those found guilty face a fine of up to $20,000 or up to 12 months in jail, or both.

In its statement yesterday, the CAAS said that as part of its engagement, the panel will reach out to seek views and feedback from users, residents and other stakeholder groups before making its recommendations.

This panel will be chaired by veteran Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot Timothy de Souza, and include representatives from the industry, interest groups, training organisations, academia, government agencies, and grassroots organisations.

Mr Mark Yong, chief executive of drone operations platform and solutions firm Garuda Robotics, applauded the panel's efforts to engage the public.

"It is important to engage the public early and help them understand how unmanned aircraft systems can deliver benefits to society in a safe and predictable manner.

"Drones will inspect building facades to detect faults early, provide aerial security for key installations, and deliver critical medical equipment to save lives," he said.

It was reported earlier this year that Singapore's drone regulations were being beefed up.

This includes a compulsory online training programme, a pilot licensing scheme, as well as stricter rules such as partial or full certification for heavier unmanned aircraft of more than 25kg.