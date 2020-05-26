Cab catches fire at Yishun carpark

Two residents from Block 257 Yishun Ring Road pitched in to help Singapore Civil Defence Force officers after a taxi caught fire at about 10.30am yesterday.

Mr Mai, 29, a civil servant, and his father, 73, used a hose from their kitchen toilet on the third storey to spray water on the burning vehicle in the open-air carpark.

The cabby, Mr Song, told Shin Min Daily News that he had wanted to retrieve an extinguisher from the car boot, but when the smoke grew thicker after three explosions, he dashed away and called the police.