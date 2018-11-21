Cabby and passenger caught exchanging blows over small change

A man in a collared shirt, understood to be the cabby, throwing a punch at another man in a white T-shirt, believed to be the passenger.

A disagreement over the change caused a taxi driver to exchange blows with his passenger.

The police said they were alerted to the case of voluntarily causing hurt at about 8.35pm in Upper Circular Road on Nov 14.

Citizen journalism website Stomp reported on Monday that a reader had sent in the video of the fight.

The video shows a man in a collared shirt, understood to be the cabby, throwing a punch at another man in a white T-shirt, who is believed to be the passenger.

He dodges the cabby's punch and retaliates by hitting the driver, who stumbles and falls back against his taxi.

A third man wearing a dark T-shirt intervenes to end the row.

Stomp reported that the dispute was over small change.

Its contributor said the fight occurred after the cabby got out of the taxi to shout at the passenger, who had alighted.

FARE

The passenger had reportedly given the cabby a $10 note for the fare, which was just over $8 and received just over $1 back as change.

But he thought he was supposed to get $2 back, which prompted a retort from the cabby, which sparked an argument that escalated into the fight, Stomp reported.

The New Paper understands the passenger suffered a small cut under his left eye.

Voluntarily causing hurt is a non-arrestable offence.

The aggrieved parties can file a complaint before the magistrate. - KOK YUFENG