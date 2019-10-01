Cabby jailed after crash leaves woman with wrist injuries, jobless

Failing to keep a proper lookout, cabby Yeo Ban Leong reversed into a rubbish chute area and hit a 66-year-old woman.

The injuries caused her to lose her job as a cleaner.

Yesterday, Yeo was jailed for a week for causing grievous hurt and was disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 18 months.

In 2017, Yeo, 65, dropped a passenger off in Jalan Bukit Merah. To exit the carpark, he checked his rear-view mirror before reversing into the rubbish chute area.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo said: "As he did so, he failed to keep a proper lookout behind him, and hence did not notice the victim walking across the rubbish chute area behind his vehicle from his left to right side."

After he heard shouting, Yeo alighted and saw the victim at the kerb. Investigations revealed that his taxi had hit her, causing her to fall against the kerb.

The victim was taken to the National University Hospital with a wrist fracture and abrasions.

A specialist from the hospital said the victim suffered from deformity of her right wrist and stiffness over her wrist and thumb.

She is unlikely to recover her grip strength and is still unemployed. - ADELINE TAN