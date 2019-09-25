Cabby, passengers taken to SGH after crash in Chinatown

(Above) The taxi crashed into a lamppost at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street.

A taxi crashed into a lamppost next to a pedestrian crossing in Chinatown after colliding with a white car.

At about 3.45am yesterday, the Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the accident at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street.

A police spokesman said the taxi driver, a 62-year-old man, and two passengers, one aged 27 and the other 29, were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing, he added.

The two passengers in the taxi are believed to be female.

ComfortDelGro's group chief corporate communications officer, Ms Tammy Tan, told The New Paper it was in touch with the cabby and the passengers.

She said: "One passenger has been discharged while our cabby and the other passenger are still under observation in the hospital.

"We will continue to assist them while assisting the police in their investigations."

A security officer at the nearby OG Building, who wanted to be known only as Mr Nin, told TNP he was not surprised by the accident.

"There are at least three or four accidents every year. The junction here is very dangerous," said Mr Nin, 59, who has worked there for 25 years.

In a separate incident, a black Infiniti car crashed into a pillar at the pick-up point of Farrer Park Hospital at about noon on Monday.

A spokesman from the hospital said the driver was not seriously injured.

A hospital employee, who did not want to be named, told TNP that the driver was taken to the hospital's emergency clinic for medical attention.