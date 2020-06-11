Cabby taken to hospital after his taxi lands in 3m-deep ditch

The front part of the Trans-Cab taxi was badly damaged, and two sections of the railing were dislodged in the accident.

A Trans-Cab taxi landed in a 3m-deep ditch after ramming into a railing which fenced off a big drain near Whampoa Hawker Centre yesterday.

Witnesses said the cabby, who is in his 60s, claimed to be unwell and had stepped on the accelerator pedal by mistake.

Four members of the public helped him to open the door of the taxi and crawl out. He had no visible injuries.

The front portion of the taxi was badly damaged in the accident, which happened at around 10am.

Two sections of the railing were also dislodged.

LOUD CRASH

A witness who wanted to be known only as Mr He told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News the cabby was driving out of a nearby parking lot when he suddenly turned right and slammed into the railing.

"There was a very loud crash, which shocked everybody. But after realising what happened, a few passers-by rushed to help the driver," he said.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The New Paper that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at Whampoa Drive at 10.10am.

Another witness who wanted to be known only as Mr Lin said: "The cabby said his spine and back felt uncomfortable after the accident."

The taxi driver was taken to Raffles Hospital in an SCDF ambulance.