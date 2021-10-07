Cabby warned for driving on MBS pedestrian walkway

A ComfortDelGro taxi driver was given a warning after he was caught driving on the pedestrian walkway outside Marina Bay Sands on Oct 3.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged, and investigations are ongoing.

A video of the incident was shared on social media and showed the taxi moving alongside pedestrians.

Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer, told Stomp they have investigated the matter.

"The cabby, who is very new to taxi-driving, had accidentally driven onto the MBS pedestrian walkway as he was unfamiliar with the area after dropping a passenger off," she said.

"Realising he was unable to reverse out, he drove slowly, looking for the exit to the road and finally sought help from a security guard who guided him back to the road.

"We are relieved that no one was injured in this incident and have given the cabby a warning."