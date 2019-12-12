Call for group O blood donors

Regular blood donation is vital as blood can be stored for up to only 35 days.

The national blood stock is running dry with only half of what is needed for group O blood products left.

Being the universal blood type, group O blood is required during emergencies when patient's blood groups are unknown.

In a joint statement, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said that nearly half of the patients in Singapore have group O blood and can only receive similar blood.

The two organisations said that 1,500 group O donors, 750 group A donors, and another 750 group B donors are needed in the next three weeks to raise the stocks to healthy levels again.

All healthy individuals aged between 16 and 60 years old, with group O, A or B blood and weighing at least 45kg, are urged to come forward to help at any of the four blood banks located at Bloodbank@HSA in Outram, Bloodbank@Dhoby Ghaut, Bloodbank@Woodlands and Bloodbank@Westgate Tower.

For first-time blood donors, you can complete a short questionnaire on the HSA website to check if you are eligible to donate, or call 6220 0183 for more information or to make an appointment.