Call for specific laws to tackle child sex abuse material

The Singapore Children's Society has called for child sex abuse material to be defined and to penalise its production, distribution and possession.

It points to similar laws abroad dedicated to this area, noting that in the Singapore context, offences linked to such material are placed in various laws such as the Penal Code, Films Act and Women's Charter.

This comes after the Penal Code Review Committee submitted its report and recommendations to Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam on Aug 31.

The report was published on the websites of Reach, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from Sept 9 to Sept 30 for the public to provide feedback on the recommendations.

In addition, the Government conducted closed-door engagement sessions with relevant stakeholders, said MHA and MinLaw in a joint statement. The society made clear its support for government efforts "to draft dedicated legislation against child pornography", which it suggests should be termed as child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

ABUSE

The society said to call it child pornography would be to trivialise the act of producing and distributing or possessing such materials as "these acts are in fact child sexual abuse".

"There is a need for Singapore to enact specific, comprehensive laws concerning CSAM," said the society, taking into account the influence of technology in these crimes.

The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) said it welcomes the repeal of marital immunity for rape as well as the decriminalisation of attempted suicide, among other proposed changes to the Penal Code.

But the group said there are still gaps in relation to offences against vulnerable persons that the proposed changes need to address.

Aware said updates on sexual assault offences should be comprehensively defined to make clear that "lack of resistance and submission to sexual activity, in itself, is not consent as a matter of law".

Consent for sexual activity, Aware said, should be defined as the "free, informed and voluntary participation of the complainant in the sexual activity in question".

The Association of Criminal Lawyers of Singapore (ACLS) submissions are notable for its views on what was and what was not within the scope of the Penal Code review.

It argues that moves to enhance sentencing for certain offences may not produce the desired deterrence and calls instead for further study on the effects.

It has also called for the abolition of the death penalty, euthanasia as a crime, and Section 377A of the Penal Code, which outlaws gay sex.

These are issues outside the scope of the review, it said.

The ACLS also called for discretion to be given to judges in all capital cases, if it is not timely to abolish the death penalty now.

In arguing that time was opportune to decriminalise mercy killing or euthanasia, it pointed out that the Advanced Medical Directive is already in place. It is a legal document informing the doctor that a patient does not want extraordinary life-sustaining treatment to be used in prolonging his life.

"To allow euthanasia is just a logical progression and extension of what is already in place now", it said, stressing that full verification checks should be in place for any such procedure.