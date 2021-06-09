Calm and quick testing operation under way for Punggol residents

Residents queueing for a swab test at a multi-purpose pavilion next to Block 325A Sumang Walk yesterday.

In a slow and orderly manner, residents of Sumang Walk in Punggol walked into a pavilion to get swabbed for Covid-19 yesterday morning.

They had been called for a special virus testing operation by the Ministry of Health, after Covid-19 cases were detected among those living in a Housing Board block in the estate.

Eight confirmed cases from three households were detected at Block 325A Sumang Walk.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, said 361 residents from 124 households would be tested.

The residents seemed calm after being notified of the testing operation, he said.

"Not only were they calm, but many of them also volunteered to help, which was very kind of them," said Dr Janil, who is also the Senior Minister of State for Health as well as for Communications and Information.

Mr Muhammad Jalaluddeen, 29, was one of the first residents swabbed yesterday. He left the swabbing area around 9.20am.

His wife and eldest son, aged eight, would get swabbed later in the day, he said. His younger sons, aged six and three, do not have to be tested for the virus.

"The swab was slightly uncomfortable but it's just for a few seconds," said Mr Jalaluddeen, who has lived at Block 325A Sumang Walk for about two years. It was his first time being swabbed for Covid-19.

Mr Jalaluddeen, who works at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, said knowing there were cases in the block was a bit worrying.

"But I'm sure the authorities are taking steps for us to stay safe," he added.

"They will probably find some cases, but I'm hoping they are asymptomatic. With the vaccines available, hopefully everyone will be okay."

Mr Ang Boon Leng, 63, a Grab driver, went to the pavilion with his family. They live on the second floor of Block 325A.

His wife and two daughters were with him, while his son was swabbed at a clinic on Monday as a precaution after hearing about the cases in the block.

He said his family was slightly worried when they were notified of the testing operation.

"Worry is worry, but coming down to be swabbed is safer for us all," said Mr Ang, who added that the testing process took less than 10 minutes.

"The swab was okay, just a bit sensitive when it was first poked into the nose," he said in Mandarin.

The testing operation in Sumang Walk will continue from 9am to 4pm today.