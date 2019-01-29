Cancelled Scoot flight strands 295 passengers in Melbourne

A Scoot flight from Melbourne to Singapore was cancelled, delaying 295 passengers for at least five hours. Some were held up by a day.

Flight TR19 was due to leave at 1.20pm Melbourne time on Sunday, and arrive at 6.45pm Singapore time.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the budget airline said the flight had to be grounded at Melbourne Airport because of a technical issue.

Affected customers were transferred to Singapore Airlines flights SQ248 and SQ218 where possible, Scoot said.

SQ248 departed Melbourne at 6.15pm local time on Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

SQ218 left Melbourne at about 1am local time yesterday.

Customers who could not be transferred to these flights due to limited availability of seats were provided with meals and hotel accommodation, Scoot said.

They were put on two flights yesterday - Singapore Airlines flight SQ238, which left at 10.35am, and Scoot's own next TR19 at 1.20pm.

In its statement, the airline apologised for the inconvenience and disruption caused to its customers' travel plans.

This latest incident joins a list of Scoot flights that have been delayed, disrupted or cancelled recently.

Last week, another Scoot flight from Australia, TR7, which had taken off from the Gold Coast bound for Singapore, was diverted to Sydney because of an unruly passenger on board.

On Dec 30, an electrical component defect led to the grounding of a Scoot flight from Taipei to Singapore. More than 350 passengers were affected and had to spend the New Year in Taiwan.

Earlier in the month, a Scoot flight bound for Singapore from Greece was delayed at least three times.

Passengers were made to board and disembark at Athens airport on three separate occasions over two days.

That flight eventually arrived in Singapore about 56 hours later than scheduled.