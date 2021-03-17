Cancer patients and those with allergies can now get Covid-19 vaccine

MOH had previously advised those with multiple allergies not to take the mRNA-based vaccines.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has eased its vaccination guidelines and will allow cancer patients and those with allergies to receive Covid-19 jabs.

Announcing the move in a circular to medical practitioners last Friday, MOH said those with cancer can get vaccinated if they have not received chemotherapy, radiotherapy or immunotherapy in the last three months, and are not scheduled to receive them in the next two months.

Those with a history of allergies can also get vaccinated as long as the allergies are not life-threatening.

"It is the severity of the allergy, and not the number of allergies that determines if a person can be vaccinated," said MOH on its website.

The ministry had previously advised people with multiple allergies not to take the mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines approved in Singapore.

Those who should not receive the vaccination are those who have a history of anaphylaxis - a severe life-threatening reaction with two or more of the following three criteria: hives or swelling in the face, eyelid, lip or throat; difficulty breathing; and dizziness.

Women who are breastfeeding can take the vaccine but should consider suspending breastfeeding for five to seven days after receiving it.

Also included in the examples listed by MOH of those who should not take the vaccine are severely immunocompromised people such as those who have undergone a transplant within the past three months.

MOH added: "If in doubt, patients are encouraged to discuss their suitability for Covid-19 vaccination with their doctor."

Speaking to The New Paper yesterday, Dr Ho Woon Yang from Raffles Medical Group, the lead physician at the Tanjong Pagar Community Club Vaccination Centre, said patients can make an appointment for vaccination and consult physicians and nurses on duty at vaccination centres to have their health status assessed and queries addressed.

He added: "We strongly encourage patients to bring along their current medications, or a transcript of it, to better inform the assessment process and allow our physicians to advise on vaccine suitability more accurately and efficiently."