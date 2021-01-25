Cancer survivor and ITE grad hopes to bake cookies for needy families this CNY

Mr Nazri Arshad is hoping to spread some festive cheer this Chinese New Year by baking to give back to the community.

The 24-year-old, who recently graduated from Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West with a Nitec in pastry and baking, plans to bake oat and chocolate chip cookies for needy families.

Currently a packing employee at Giant supermarket, Mr Nazri hopes he has enough time to carry out the project.

He said: "Baking is not just my hobby, I also want to use it to help others in need."

His baking journey began in Metta School where he took the ITE Skills Certificate in baking, food preparation and housekeeping operations (accommodation).

He learnt to make various pastries, which led him to pursue his pastry and baking course in ITE.

Mr Nazri also baked for the community for Hari Raya festivities last year after learning about those who has lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His passion for helping others saw him leading the Bake For Good initiative by Not The Usual Club (nEbO), the junior membership arm of the Labour Movement (NTUC), where, with 10 other youth volunteers, they baked 300 cookies for 60 beneficiaries on Dec 19 and distributed them on Dec 21.

He said: "Volunteerism is something I hold dear to my heart, and I am glad that nEbO provided me with this opportunity to spearhead projects to give back to the community through my interest in baking.

"When I help others in need, even if it is little for me, it could be a lot for them and seeing them smile makes me happy."

Mr Nazri is also motivated by his experience with leukaemia.

Diagnosed in 2013, he spent about two years in hospital undergoing treatment and surgery. His mother even donated her bone marrow to him. He fully recovered in 2016.

Mr Nazri said: "I want to help others who are struggling. While we are still alive, we should do our best to help those in need."