‘Candies’ sold online had high levels of erectile dysfunction medicine

HSA has advised the pubic not to buy or consume Hickel (above) and Soloco. PHOTOS: HSA

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned the public not to buy or consume two unsafe products sold online, Hickel and Solomon Island Soloco Traditional Candy (Soloco).

HSA's laboratory detected very high levels of tadalafil, an undeclared potent medicinal ingredient used in the treatment of erectile dysfunction, in these products.

The amount of tadalafil was up to 30 times higher than the usual prescribed daily dose.

HSA was alerted to Hickel by a journalist, while Soloco was detected by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority at the Woodlands Checkpoint when a 29-year old woman tried to bring it into Singapore.

The products were sold on e-commerce and social media platforms.

They were marketed to mislead consumers into thinking that they were candies, with claims of improving cardiovascular and kidney health, diabetic conditions, vitality, fertility and immunity.

HSA is working with the administrators of the local online platforms to remove the product listings.

Anyone convicted of supplying illegal health products can be jailed up to three years and/or fined up to $100,000.

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these illegal products can contact HSA's Enforcement Branch at 6866-3485 or e-mail hsa-is@hsa.gov.sg