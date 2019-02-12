Canned dog food with high levels of Vitamin D recalled

American pet food company Hill's Pet Nutrition has issued a recall on three batches of its canned dog food, following the discovery of elevated levels of vitamin D.

While seven of its products were affected, only three products have been released into the local market.

The remaining four are still stored in warehouses.

The three are Hill's Prescription Diet Derm Defense Canine Chicken and Vegetable Stew, Hill's Prescription Diet w/d Canine and Hill's Prescription Diet i/d Canine Chicken and Vegetable Stew.

All of them can be found only in veterinary clinics as they are prescribed diets that target specific conditions such as skin irritations and weight problems.

One batch each of the three products were recalled.

High levels of vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction.

Investigations revealed the lapses are a result of supplier error, the company said.

Hundreds have taken to the brand's main Facebook page claiming their dog have fallen sick or died after consuming products from the brand.

A spokesman for KC & Watson, the brand's official distributor in Singapore, told The New Paper that a majority of the veterinary clinics here carry the Prescription Diet range but only a few are affected by the recall.

The brand's website said: "We care deeply about all pets and are committed to providing pet parents with safe and high quality products.

"Hill's has identified and isolated the error and, to prevent this from happening again, we have required our supplier to implement additional quality testing prior to their release of ingredients.

"In addition to our existing safety processes, we are adding our own further testing of incoming ingredients."

Pet owners who want to return the brand's products can contact pet shops, e-retailers, veterinary clinics where the product was purchased, or the company via the website or by calling 6744-4888. Information on the affected batches can also be found on the website.

"Pet parents who purchased the product with the specific lot or date codes listed should discontinue feeding and dispose of those products immediately," it said.

Housewife Samantha Sewell said she had been feeding her one-year-old chihuahua Prescription Diet dry kibble for the past two weeks as her dog has been experiencing weight gain after being neutered.

She said: "She has not exhibited any signs of falling ill, but I have seen so many comments about this, and honestly, the complaints are just terrifying.

"It is $40 down the drain but I am going to bin it all. It is not one of the recalled products, but I just don't think it is worth taking the risk."

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore told TNP that it has not received any feedback on pet dogs getting ill from consuming the affected Hill's dog canned food products.