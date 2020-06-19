Canon launches contactless temperature screening system

The Facial Access Control Temperature System is a check-in system to help businesses screen visitors' temperatures and record their entry and exit for contact tracing.

Imagine an 8-inch tablet that works as an infrared thermometer, camera, barcode scanner and near-field communication (NFC) reader, and is linked directly to Singapore's SafeEntry digital check-in system.

Canon Singapore yesterday launched the Facial Access Control Temperature System (Facts), a check-in system to help businesses screen visitors' temperatures and record their entry and exit for contact tracing.

To have their temperature taken, visitors stand between 0.5m and 0.7m from the device, which can be mounted on a wall or placed on a stand.

A green visual prompt and automated voice message will inform visitors if they have passed the temperature check.

The device will then scan their identification card, such as an NRIC or driver's licence.

Foreigners must manually enter their passport numbers while employees can scan their company identification cards using the NFC reader.

Data collected by the system, such as the last four digits of a visitor's NRIC, will be automatically deleted after 30 days.

For a truly contactless implementation, the Japanese firm suggests using two devices - one for check-in and the other for check-out - so users do not need to touch the display to toggle between check-in and check-out.

Canon plans to add a facial recognition feature to Facts next month to make it easier for employees to check into their workplaces.

Facts is currently available from $3,200.

Canon said the check-in system is being rolled out at all Sushi Tei restaurants and the Laguna National Golf & Country Club.

Mr Edwin Teoh, head of marketing at Canon Singapore, said: "As more retail stores and workplaces reopen after the circuit breaker in Singapore, it is important to continue complying with safe management measures at the workplace."

All malls, large stand-alone stores, supermarkets and those offering beauty services are required to use SafeEntry.