Car, bus and taxi involved in accident in Sengkang

An accident involving a public bus, a car and a taxi occurred in Sengkang Central towards Hougang Avenue 6 near Buangkok MRT station at about 9pm on Monday.

When images of the accident surfaced on Facebook, the car was seen to be driving against the flow of traffic.

The car and the double-decker bus crashed into each other, wrecking the car's glass windows, two front doors, front hood and bumper.

At the same time, the car's airbags were deployed.

The taxi's right front wheel was also damaged and was seen detached from the vehicle.

Operating under TransitLink's 43M route service, the bus also had its bumper damaged.

The car driver, a 38-year-old man, and the taxi driver, a 62-year-old man, were rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that two people were taken to TTSH.

They were conscious.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that the bus driver and all the passengers in the bus were not injured.

They safely boarded the next bus.

Police investigations are ongoing.