Car chase ends in arrest of lorry driver and 2 female passengers

A 25-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for suspected drug-related offences and a rash act causing hurt after a car chase with the police in Jurong East on Saturday.

In videos of the incident, the white lorry is seen beating a red light and nearly colliding with other vehicles while trying to evade the police.

A police spokesman said they were conducting checks on the lorry driver and his two female passengers, aged 26 and 31, at a heavy vehicle carpark along Boon Lay Way at 3.50pm.

During the checks, the driver refused to comply with the officer's instructions and sped off with his passengers.

This was followed by a brief pursuit before the lorry came to a stop along Jurong East Street 21 and the police arrested the male driver.

His two female passengers were also arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

A video uploaded on Facebook shows the driver standing in handcuffs with four police vehicles behind the lorry.

A dog from the police's K-9 unit is seen searching the vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.- WONG YANG