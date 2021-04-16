Car dealer held illegal 150-car event at East Coast Park

Yeo Jing Cheng was also part of a convoy of cars that sped down the expressway.

A man organised a "street cars meet up" just before the circuit breaker last year, resulting in more than 150 cars showing up at East Coast Park, with the drivers and passengers mingling there.

Yeo Jing Cheng, 31, a car dealer, then arranged for the cars to drive in a convoy to Jalan Buroh in Boon Lay. Some later had an illegal street race in Tuas, where more than a hundred of the cars gathered.

Yesterday, Yeo pleaded guilty to one charge each of breaching a Covid-19 control order, dangerous driving, organising an event for more than 10 people and obstructing the course of justice. Two other charges of giving false information and taking part in the event he organised will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

In March last year, Yeo wanted to organise the event to network for his car dealing business. He made a poster as an open invitation to the illegal event, which was to happen on March 28, around 11pm at the carpark of the McDonald's in East Coast Park and sent it to WhatsApp group chats.

On March 24, the government announced stricter Covid-19 measures, including the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people for non- essential purposes. But Yeo did not cancel the event.

During the circuit breaker period, which was from April 7 to June 1 last year, Yeo was also involved in another car-related incident.

In the early hours of May 16, he was part of a convoy of cars that sped along an 11km stretch of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), including the tunnel.

The group was captured speeding by the camera of another car, and the footage uploaded to social media went viral.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh told the court that Yeo had a list of antecedents going back to 2007, when he was caught for theft and driving illegally.

He also had previous run-ins with the law for obstruction of justice and substance abuse.

DPP Koh said the event he organised was frivolous and had a high potential for harm.

"(The event) had the capacity to spread Covid-19 although it did not," she said. "The court should send a strong signal to the public to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to the prevailing regulations as the pandemic continues."

She added that the video of the convoy of cars speeding down the MCE and KPE tunnel during the circuit breaker period had also caused "public disquiet".

She urged the court to jail him for five weeks, fine him $5,000 and disqualify him from driving for two years.

Yeo's case has been adjourned, and he is out on $15,000 bail. He is expected to be back in court on April 25 for sentencing.

For organising the event that was attended by more than 10 people, he can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

For obstructing the course of justice, he can be jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or both.