Singapore

Car flips and spins after hitting tree in Sembawang Road

Car flips and spins after hitting tree
Onlookers comforting the women at the side of the road. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Daniel Burgess
Jul 24, 2019 06:00 am

Two women were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after a car accident yesterday.

At 12.40am yesterday, the police were alerted to an accident involving a car in Sembawang Road.

In a video of the accident posted on Facebook group Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road, a dark blue car could be seen skidding onto the central divider.

The car then hit a tree, causing it to flip and spin on its side, before coming to a stop.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News quoted a witness saying that three people climbed onto the car to pull out the two women, one of whom was screaming in pain.

Car accident, spins like a top

This one is a bad one; blue car goes into slide, mounts road divider, rear body hits tree, spins out on opposing road. Location: Chong Pang toward Upper Thomson Road Date: 23rd July 2019 Video Credit: Wen Qiang Lin Hey, is your car insurance due? Get a quote from Budget Direct Insurance - Singapore. They will give you $100 if your current car insurance renewal quote is cheaper than theirs, even if you don’t buy anything! Find out more http://bit.ly/2XWh1C5

Posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Monday, 22 July 2019

He told Shin Min a few good Samaritans came forward to comfort the women, who were sitting on the side of the road, and someone was helping to direct traffic.

Another fire in a flat caused by a PMD being charged
Singapore

Charging PMD explodes, causing AMK flat fire

Related Stories

Man, 41, may be first PMD-fire fatality here

Two taken to hospital after car collides with van, ends up in drain

Couple rescued from HDB fire caused by charging e-scooters

The eyewitness also described the car, a Chevrolet, as having a damaged left headlight and a broken rear-view mirror. Police investigations are ongoing.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS FIRE FLOOD

Daniel Burgess

Read articles by Daniel Burgess