Car flips and spins after hitting tree in Sembawang Road

Onlookers comforting the women at the side of the road.

Two women were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after a car accident yesterday.

At 12.40am yesterday, the police were alerted to an accident involving a car in Sembawang Road.

In a video of the accident posted on Facebook group Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road, a dark blue car could be seen skidding onto the central divider.

The car then hit a tree, causing it to flip and spin on its side, before coming to a stop.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News quoted a witness saying that three people climbed onto the car to pull out the two women, one of whom was screaming in pain.

Car accident, spins like a top This one is a bad one; blue car goes into slide, mounts road divider, rear body hits tree, spins out on opposing road. Location: Chong Pang toward Upper Thomson Road Date: 23rd July 2019 Video Credit: Wen Qiang Lin

He told Shin Min a few good Samaritans came forward to comfort the women, who were sitting on the side of the road, and someone was helping to direct traffic.

The eyewitness also described the car, a Chevrolet, as having a damaged left headlight and a broken rear-view mirror. Police investigations are ongoing.