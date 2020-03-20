Car flips over after crashing into road divider, two taken to hospital

The car went across three lanes of Bishan Road before landing in bushes.

A car crashed through a road divider, went across the opposite side, overturned and ended up next to a pedestrian walkway on Wednesday afternoon.

The grey sedan crossed three lanes on the opposite side of Bishan Road before flipping over and landing in a row of bushes.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a passenger later climbed out of the car on her own, while the driver had to be rescued from his seat.

A witness told the Chinese evening daily that the driver appeared to have suffered abrasions on his hands, while his passenger complained of back pain.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at about 1.10pm. The driver of the car, an 80-year-old man, and the passenger, a 74-year-old woman, were conscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one of the two people involved got out of the vehicle before the rescuers arrived.

The other was freed from the car by SCDF officers.

There have been a string of accidents this year involving overturned cars.

On Feb 17, a car flipped over along Jalan Besar after a collision with another vehicle.

That same week, a Toyota Prius Plus overturned at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

And a Toyota Altis flipped on the road in a three-vehicle accident at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Road on Feb 20.