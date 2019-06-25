Car lifted nearly 90 degrees off the ground in chain reaction accident

The sideswipe sent the Altis against the kerb, nearly flipping the car over.

Three cars were involved in an accident along Upper Serangoon Road and Hillside Drive last Sunday.

In a video posted on Facebook page, SG Road Vigilante, a Volvo can be seen taking a wide turn along Upper Serangoon Road, which starts a chain reaction that causes a Mercedes to swerve to its right, sideswiping a Toyota Altis in the process.

The sideswipe sends the Altis against the kerb, and the impact almost flips the Altis, lifting it nearly 90 degrees off the ground.

The Altis rights itself afterwards, travelling several more metres before coming to a stop.

Both the Altis and Mercedes come to a stop, and the Volvo driver drives off.

23jun2019 upper serangoon road #SKA1860S volvo c30 turning wide from caltex petrol station caused #SKM2988M mercedes e200 to swerve and sideswipe #SKS2935S totoya altis against the kerb Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Sunday, 23 June 2019

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the accident at 5.55pm.

According to the SCDF, a child was assessed by an SCDF paramedic to have minor injuries, but the parents declined to send the child to hospital.