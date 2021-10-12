Car sped off after hitting lorry on PIE, police investigating

The driver sped off after hitting a lorry on the PIE towards Bedok on October 1, at around 11pm.

Police are looking into an incident involving a car that collided with a lorry on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and then failed to stop at the scene.

The car was also caught on video by an in-car camera where it beat a red light.

Facebook page Roads.sg posted a video of the hit-and-run accident that took place on the PIE towards Bedok on October 1, at around 11pm.

According to the video caption, the speeding car lost control at a bend. It subsequently hit a lorry and spun around a couple of times.

The driver then sped off. After exiting the PIE, it beat a red light at the junction towards Balestier Road.

Netizens have slammed the car driver for being reckless and irresponsible. Some also noted that the roads were wet due to rainy weather, making his behaviour more dangerous.

The police said a report has been lodged and are looking into the matter.

