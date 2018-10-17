Career coaches give boost to job hunters

Ms Rozita Mohd Yazid (left) with a job seeker at at Careers Connect in Woodlands.

A career coach like Ms Rozita Mohd Yazid is more than just a guide for those who want a job -she is a counsellor too.

The 36-year-old, who has been working at Careers Connect in Woodlands for eight years, had a case in April when a job seeker came to her with questions and worries on his mind.

He was in the telecommunications industry and had been jobless for more than a year after he quit to take care of a family member.

Ms Rozita told him: "You need to ask yourself what you are interested in and what you need to do to get the job done. How can you contribute to the company and adapt to the role?"

WRITING RESUMES

As a career coach, she helps guide job seekers to identify their interests, strengths and weaknesses to enhance their employment opportunities.

She also guides them in writing resumes and teaches them how to highlight strengths during interviews.

At the end of the session, she was able to answer the job seeker's questions and address his concerns.

She also provided him with information on programmes to help him explore options and plan his career route.

Careers Connect's career matching services prepare job seekers for employment and connect them to hiring employers.

It helps those searching for a job, looking to re-enter the workforce, considering a career switch, or are currently employed and looking to develop their long-term career goals.

It also helps employers guide hiring managers to better understand the competencies required for a job.

Careers Connect was launched by Workforce Singapore (WSG), as part of the Adapt and Grow initiative. The initiative aims to reduce missed matches and mismatches in the workforce.

WSG is a first-time sponsor for this year's The New Paper Big Walk.

Mr Richard Lim, director of the Career Services Division in WSG, said: "WSG's Careers Connect offers a suite of career matching services tailored to the needs of job seekers and employers.

"Job seekers who are entering the workforce or considering a career switch can tap on a range of career management and counselling programmes as well as career resources to aid in their job search journey.

"We hope that these programmes under WSG's Adapt and Grow initiative can provide in-depth and customised support for Singaporeans and help them towards achieving their career goals."