Cargo drivers entering Singapore to take antigen rapid tests

Antigen rapid tests will be progressively rolled out at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints for cargo drivers and those accompanying them.

A compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) will be progressively rolled out for cargo drivers entering Singapore at land checkpoints from 9am today, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Drivers arriving at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will be selected at random to be tested in the initial stage, said an MTI spokesman yesterday in response to queries. "We intend for all cargo drivers and accompanying personnel to undergo the testing in the coming weeks."

This new requirement is in line with Singapore's strengthened border controls, which require all travellers to take Covid-19 tests upon arrival to manage the growing risk of imported cases.

Anyone who tests positive will not be allowed to enter Singapore, said the spokesman.

As ARTs are less accurate, the spokesman said the individual will be told to return home and advised to take a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

They can present their test certificate and re-enter Singapore if the PCR test is negative.

If the result is positive, they can enter Singapore only after recovering completely from Covid-19 - at least 21 days after the date of diagnosis, she added.

The negative PCR result must be taken within 72 hours before re-entry into Singapore.