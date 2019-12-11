carpark next to ICA to cease operations from next year

The new Integrated Services Centre (left) is expected to open in 2023 and will integrate digital systems with biometric and automation technologies.

The carpark adjacent to the Immigration Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building will cease operations from January next year, the ICA said in a press release yesterday.

The carpark will be demolished to make way for the construction of ICA's new Integrated Services Centre, which is expected to open in 2023.

The new centre will integrate digital systems with biometric and automation technologies to better serve ICA customers.

"This is part of ICA's efforts to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness while offering convenient and secured services to our customers," said ICA in the press release.

During the construction period, those visiting ICA are strongly encouraged to take public transport.

Those who still wish to drive may park their vehicles at alternative carparks located along North Bridge Road, Crawford Lane and French Road.

ICA customers can continue to alight at the taxi bay along Kallang Road or the pick-up and drop-off bay at the ICA Building main entrance.

On-ground support, including traffic marshals, will be available from January to March to guide motorists.