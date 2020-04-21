Carpooling loophole for private hire drivers

A passenger getting off a private-hire car at the taxi stand of International Plaza on 29 March 2017. Under LTA regulations, private hire cars can still continue to make private arrangements for rides during the circuit breaker period.

Although carpooling was made illegal last Thursday, private hire car (PHC) drivers can still ferry passengers from one or multiple locations.

This is because carpooling applies to private motor cars, which private hire cars do not fall under.

TNP understands there are currently no Land Transport Authority (LTA) regulations that prohibit PHC drivers from picking up multiple passengers at the same time through their own private arrangements during this circuit breaker period.

Should they choose to do so, drivers may pick up one or more passengers from different households in the same vehicle, even though it may run afoul of safe distancing laws.

In response to media queries, an LTA spokesman said: “Taxi and Private Hire Car (PHC) services are essential services as they convey essential workers who continue to attend to their workplaces during the circuit breaker period.”

She added PHC drivers are required to hold Private Hire Vehicle Driver Vocational Licences (PDVL), and their vehicles are registered as public service vehicles.

LTA added: “Taxi and PHC trips are also logged through backend platforms or through QR codes and physical receipts, which enable contact tracing.”

Those who offer carpooling services can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to six months.

PHC drivers have been looking for passengers outside ride-hailing applications as rides on platforms such as Grab and GoJek dwindle.

PHC drivers told TNP that before the outbreak started, they could get up to 30 rides on ride-hailing platforms daily.

But now, they can get zero to a few rides a day.

To make up for it, drivers resort to SG Hitch, now renamed Covid-19 Lockdown SG Hitch, a popular platform with more than 55,800 members where hitchers constantly request for rides.

But despite no LTA regulations stopping these drivers from such private arrangements, drivers said they do not want to take the risk of picking up more than one passenger per trip for fear of spreading the disease.

A full-time Grab driver, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chia, said: “Just getting one hitcher is dangerous enough... (having two or more from different locations in the same car) would be a nail in the coffin.”

He added he wore masks even before they were made compulsory, and would wind down the windows after each ride to air the car.

On Monday (April 20), ride-hailing platform GoJek said it highly encouraged drivers to provide ride-hailing services only through the GoJek platform.

It said: “It allows for safe distancing and traceability - which are especially critical during this time - and for Gojek to render service support in the case of incidents, such as lost-and-found or disputes.”

Grab said arrangements made outside of Grab’s platforms were out of their control.

But it added it did not condone the violation of the government’s recent policy to stop carpooling services during the circuit breaker period.

TNP understands that although still permissible under LTA regulations, these drivers may be taken to task for flouting safe distancing measures, should they pick up more than one passenger from a different location.

Under safe distancing guidelines, people from different households are not allowed to gather together during the circuit breaker period.

Infectious diseases expert, Dr Leong Nam Hoe, of Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said having such private arranged car rides will be going against safe distancing regulations, and on top of that, make it extremely hard to do contact tracing.

He added: “It’s hard to keep one metre apart within the car, and if an infection were to develop, it may create more unlinked cases of Covid-19.

“It’s not just about that one ride, because the virus can stay within the car and affect the subsequent riders too.”

He added that should an infection occur between two passengers in a car from different households, it would undo all the efforts put in place to ensure safe distancing.

