Case warns against LuxStyle over debt collection letters

LuxStyle apparently sent out payment notices to consumers who viewed certain products on the website but had not made any purchases.

Singapore's consumer watchdog issued a fresh warning against Danish online retailer LuxStyle yesterday, after consumers received letters from a debt collection company last month asking them to pay for purchases they did not make.

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said in a Facebook post it was aware that Collectius CMS had asked consumers to pay for debt allegedly owed to a company named Digital Sourcing, which was previously known as LuxStyle.

It reminded consumers that they are not obliged to make any payment to a business for goods or services that they did not explicitly agree to buy.

Previously, in May 2017, Case issued a consumer alert against LuxStyle following 19 complaints that the company had sent out payment notices to consumers after they had viewed certain products on the site but had not made any purchases.

For instance, IT professional Gaurav Kumar received several notices, via e-mail and post, warning him to pay $50 for a pack of liquid facial masks, which LuxStyle insisted he had bought in January 2017.

Mr Kumar had come across the LuxStyle-sponsored post on Facebook.

The company also billed him a $10 late penalty fee for each month that he did not pay up.

Mr Kumar set up a Facebook page, LuxStyle International Scam Singapore, to warn others, and lodged a police report in April 2017.

The police confirmed that a report was made and they are investigating the case.

Case said that since May 2017, it has received another 18 complaints against the business.

Then on Dec 7 last year, the watchdog was alerted to feedback that consumers had received letters from Collectius. It contacted Collectius, which has since ceased all related debt recovery action.

Consumers who have made payment to Collectius on this matter should be refunded in full, Case added.

Those with concerns may contact Case for assistance on 6100-0315 or go to www.case.org.sg