Catch fireworks at 11 locations in the heartland to usher in 2021

There will be no fireworks at this year's Marina Bay New Year's Eve countdown but Singaporeans can still catch them at 11 locations in the heartland to usher in 2021.

Part of year-end events organised by the People's Association (PA), fireworks displays will take place in Housing Board towns such as Bedok, Tampines, Bishan and Yew Tee, and will be live-streamed on the Facebook pages of the constituencies.

In a statement yesterday, PA said the virtual programmes bring year-end festivities to families "in a safe way", allowing everyone to enjoy the programmes in the comfort of their homes.

"As 2020 comes to a close and we approach phase three of reopening, we need to remain vigilant, particularly during festive periods," said the association.

Two of the year-end virtual programmes are taking place on Sunday. Another 12 will be hosted on New Year's eve, and the remaining two on New Year's Day.

Highlights include Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC's Virtual Countdown 2021 on Dec 31 from 10.30pm featuring local artistes Sezairi, MICappella, TheLionCityBoy and The Lorong Boys.

Those living in Clementi can ring in the new year with a workout on Jan 1 at the constituency's sports-themed morning programme that starts at 9am. The afternoon segment, starting at 2pm, features local singers and bands.

Besides Bedok, Tampines, Bishan and Yew Tee, the seven other HDB towns with displays of fireworks are: Boon Lay, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Nanyang ward in West Coast GRC, Tiong Bahru and Woodlands.

PA did not provide specific vantage points to watch the fireworks as residents are encouraged to do so from home since the displays will be live-streamed.

A PA spokesman said safe-management measures will be in place at display sites to ensure public safety.

Those hoping to revel in New Year festivities in the city can head to Marina Bay for two lightshows, one of which has been going on since the beginning of this month. Details are available at marinabaycountdown.gov.sg