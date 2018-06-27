Catering firm employee who died in accident was breast cancer survivor

A breast cancer survivor, Madam Zarimah Mohamad was facing the prospect of another prolonged battle with the disease.

She often felt unwell, but the mother of four continued working to help pay for her medical bills.

On Monday, the 58-year old died in an industrial accident at the manufacturing facility of caterer Thyme Food and Services in Admiralty.

She helped with bookkeeping and procurement at the company, which she joined two years ago.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Manpower, in giving details of the fatal incident, said it happened when two workers were operating a material hoist used to move items between the mezzanine and kitchen below it.

"They were within the hoist when it descended abruptly, causing the workers to fall. One of the workers was caught between the hoist and its landing at the mezzanine level as she fell. The worker was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene," said the ministry.

It has stopped the use of the hoist and is investigating the incident.

More than 70 friends and family members attended Madam Zarimah's burial yesterday evening at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.

A 46-year-old friend described Madam Zarimah as a humble and motherly figure who gave life advice to her and her 41-year-old husband.

"She would encourage us whenever we had trouble. She treated us like her brother or sister and taught us how to be independent," she told The Straits Times.

Madam Zarimah's oldest son, who declined to be identified, said his mother had stage 3 breast cancer about five years ago. She had surgery and chemotherapy and had been feeling unwell since.

"She was facing financial difficulties due to the treatment costs. But she liked working and wanted to support herself," he added.

Madam Zarimah was told she might have a relapse of the disease, but she kept the information from her family until early May.

The son was worried for her.

"I told her she could get stressed and it would worsen the illness, but she was by nature helpful, so she would do a lot for the company."

Her youngest brother, who wanted to be known only as Mr Zainudin, said: "She believed that no matter how sick you are, you must work."

She got weaker because of the side effects of her medication, he said.

The family had not been contacted by her employer, the son said.

They want to come to terms with her death and get answers from the company, he added.

"I just want them do their job. If it was faulty equipment, repair it. I do not need money from them; she will not come back," he said.