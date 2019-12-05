Cathay, mm2 team up to make local movies free

(From left) Mr Chai Yee Wei and Ms Michelle Chang from Mocha Chai Laboratories, Mr Ng Say Yong, chief content officer of mm2 Entertainment and Mr Chang Long Jong, group chief executive of mm2 Asia at the Singapore Media Festival.

Moviegoers will soon be able to watch local movies for free in a new tie-up between film production company mm2 Entertainment and Cathay Cineplexes.

Announced yesterday at the Asia TV Forum & Market and ScreenSingapore at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Go Local Go Cinema will be launched next year.

Under the new initiative, Singaporeans and permanent residents will be able to watch local movies for free at the eight Cathay Cineplexes islandwide.

The move is an opportunity to promote local films as an expression of the Singapore identity, said the two companies in a press release.

Also, mm2 Entertainment said it will be producing at least three home-grown films to be screened in the cinemas, with the first movie, Writing Letters, to start production next year.

Writing Letters, which will be produced in collaboration with Mocha Chai Laboratories and helmed by award-winning director Chai Yee Wei, tells the tale of a heartwarming and unlikely friendship between an illiterate father and his neighbour.

Mr Ng Say Yong, chief content officer of mm2 Entertainment, said: "We believe in local stories that can only be told by local film-makers, and the best way to truly savour these stories is on the big screen.

"The cinema has the ability to elevate a good story and is still one of the favourite venues for an audience to experience the full impact of audio and visual storytelling." - ADELINE TAN