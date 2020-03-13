Catholic masses to remain suspended 'for common good': Archbishop

The Catholic Church announced yesterday that masses here will remain suspended to protect the larger population.

This comes just a few days before they were slated to resume.

In a pastoral letter, Archbishop William Goh told parishioners that the decision was prompted by the recent spike in Covid-19 infections, citing the World Health Organisation's declaration of a pandemic.

Archbishop Goh said: "We are not helping the situation if we resume masses at this time, simply because of the sheer numbers of Catholics packing in each service, and their fluidity in moving from one parish to another, and attending different services.

"Furthermore, a large percentage of our parishioners belong to a vulnerable group - seniors with lower immunity."

The announcement comes after the Catholic Church previously said last Thursday that masses will resume this weekend after a month-long suspension of all services that began on Feb 15.

Archbishop Goh added: "I know it is a decision that will not please all, but as the head of the Catholic Church in Singapore, I have to decide for the common good."

He encouraged Catholics to continue participating in the Archdiocese's online masses and prayer services.

In response to queries from The New Paper, the National Council of Churches of Singapore said it has no plans to cancel church services at the moment.

Its president, Bishop Terry Kee, said: "We are monitoring the situation closely... We still believe that the precautionary measures (are) effective when strictly implemented."

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

Temples here are planning additional precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming Qing Ming festival.

All events, classes and group chantings remain suspended at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Sin Ming, and for Qing Ming, devotees are encouraged to visit on weekdays and they can purchase offerings online that are done on their behalf.

At Kwong Wai Siew Peck San Theng columbarium in Bishan, visitors will be asked to drop off their offerings and its staff will burn them later at night.

Large vehicles such as buses will not be allowed on weekends, and to further encourage people to visit on weekdays, cars entering the premises will be charged $6 instead of the usual $2.