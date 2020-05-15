CCA instructors, coaches can opt for early payment

Most instructors are usually paid on completion of work instead of a fixed monthly salary.

Instructors and coaches who had their income disrupted by the suspension of co-curricular activities (CCAs) can opt to get paid ahead of work done, as schools look at alternative ways to hold such classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, part of a new contract announced yesterday, is to ease the economic pain of instructors, who are usually paid on completion of work instead of a fixed monthly salary.

Some were already eligible for government help under this year's Budget measures, which, for instance, hand out $9,000 in cash over nine months to the self-employed.

But the latest option, negotiated between the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the NTUC National Instructors and Coaches Association, promises further support as the school holidays draw to an end on June 1.

It is not yet determined when or how CCAs will resume.

The ministry said schools will gradually explore alternative ways of conducting these activities, such as using e-modes or class-based approaches "when the situation allows for it".

This will allow instructors to get paid for their work.

Under the new contract, instructors and coaches can extend their contracts by up to a year, but no later than December 2021. This assures them of work and income beyond this year and gives them more time to fulfil their existing contracts.

CCA instructors who opt for early payment will receive 40 per cent of their annual contract value, capped at $3,000 for each instructor for every contract.

They will be paid in two tranches - in June and November this year.

Non-CCA instructors will get a single payment in June as their contracts are typically shorter or on a more ad hoc basis, MOE said.

Companies with contracts for multiple instructors will receive the money on behalf of their instructors from schools, and are encouraged to pass this on to them.

MOE said if CCAs and other activities are allowed to resume for the rest of the year after a contract is extended, schools will pay instructors more if they have to work beyond the contract-stipulated hours.

EVERY BIT COUNTS

Mr Tohari Paijan, who coaches Angsana Primary School's football team, said the option is welcome news in these uncertain times.

The 62-year-old said: "With no sports action, many school coaches are deprived of income. Some are heavily reliant on coaching for their livelihood, so every bit counts."

Other instructors have been preparing e-lessons during the school holidays, to keep up with the changed circumstances.

Mr Yong Chee Foon, president of the Choral Directors' Association, said he has been organising sessions for the 70 to 80 school choir teachers in Singapore so those with more experience in conducting lessons on Zoom can share their knowledge.

"The new contract reassures me that I'll still have a job next year," said the 46-year-old, who is a choir instructor at five secondary schools and a junior college.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung wrote on his Facebook page yesterday that his ministry will "encourage schools to find ways to engage the coaches and instructors, when school is scheduled to open in June, after the circuit breaker period".

He added: "They can deliver their services digitally and remotely, or teach at a class level with no intermingling of students."