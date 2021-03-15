Singapore

CDAC volunteers recognised for going the extra mile

Mr Goh Chek Meng (above) received an award for his efforts. PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI, CHINESE DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANCE
(Above) Members of the Granny Quilt Project sewing quilts out of multiple cloth patches. PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI, CHINESE DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANCE
Mar 15, 2021 06:00 am

After the father of two boys he was mentoring died, a volunteer with the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) went the extra mile to make sure they were coping well emotionally.

"I kept a lookout... to see if there was anything they would have liked to talk about and tried to observe... how (the death) was affecting them," said Mr Goh Chek Meng, 43.

Yesterday, he received an award at the non-profit group's Volunteers' Day, a biennial event which began with a ceremony at Lifelong Learning Institute.

Six other individuals also took home commendation awards.

Three groups of volunteers were also recognised while 238 volunteers were given long-service awards.

Mr Goh said he was glad the boys managed to move forward with their education.

"When you see the children putting in effort (in their studies)... and subsequently they managed to achieve what they could and probably should - that... is one of the greatest successes," he said.

One of the three volunteer groups honoured was a team under CDAC's Granny Quilt Project.

Started at a CDAC centre in Redhill in 2017, the project involves volunteers creating quilts, each from 100 cloth patches. The quilts are intended for babies and are given away at CDAC events.

The project has since grown and another team has been added, at the CDAC centre in Punggol.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng, who is on the CDAC's board of directors, said yesterday: "Despite the steep learning curve, we saw our volunteers... actively learning the use of Zoom, and tech-savvy volunteers stepping up to help co-volunteers embrace technology.

"All these were done to ensure we can continue extending help to our beneficiaries even during difficult times." 

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.

