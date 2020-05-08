Celebrate Mother's Day from home with Families For Life online concert

Mother's Day falls during the circuit breaker period this year, but the occasion can still be celebrated from home with Families For Life's online programmes that will be rolled out on its Facebook page on Sunday from 10am to 9pm.

Activities such as storytelling, baking and interactive song performances will lead up to Homemade For Mums, an hour-long online concert that will be streamed live at 8pm and feature local singers such as Aisyah Aziz, Joanna Dong, Liu Ling Ling, Angie Lau, Jason Chung, Kelvin Soo and Isaac Ong.

This will be followed by a mass-singing segment, when the nation will be asked to sing Happy Mother's Day in unison to the tune of Happy Birthday.

Kit Chan, Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin will make special appearances during the Homemade for Mums show. PHOTO: FAMILIES FOR LIFE

Near the end of the show will be The Mother's Moment, when families are encouraged to call their own mothers and express their personal appreciation.

There will also be special appearances by Stefanie Sun, JJ Lin and Kit Chan.

They will read out submitted dedications that families can post on Facebook with the hashtag #FFLMothersDay before the show.

- NIA SARAH AZMY